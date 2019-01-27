Prevention and control must to avoid seasonal flu

Islamabad : Influenza A H1N1 infection, now known as seasonal flu that has already claimed at least four lives at public and private sector hospitals in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi this season can be avoided by following preventive and control measures religiously.

Seasonal flu, once known as swine flu is a highly contagious disease in Pakistan as well as in global scenario though its virus has become less virulent after its emergence in 2009 but still it has the capacity to infect a large number of people.

Seasonal flu spreads easily particularly in crowded settings like cinema houses, offices, schools, barracks, nursing homes, factories and hostels however by following preventive and control measures, its spread can be controlled to a significant level, said District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He added that like other flu strains, influenza A H1N1 is also a self-limiting infection and well over 90 per cent of the patients who do not fall in high-risk category may achieve complete cure within a week without any medical intervention.

Like other flu strains, self-segregation and home based treatment is recommended for most of the cases of seasonal flu however in case a patient develops any complications, he or she must report immediately to the nearest hospital, he said.

By following preventive and control measures, the losses from influenza A H1N1 may be minimized, he said. There is a need to educate public on following respiratory protocols and to respect others and cover their faces with tissue papers while sneezing or coughing to prevent others from infection. One should sneeze into sleeves and if using tissue paper, it should be disposed of properly and hands should be washed frequently to void flu, he said.

Vaccination against flu is the most effective way to prevent infection, he said and added safe and effective vaccines are available in almost all markets in Pakistan.

Dr. Durrani said the clinicians should encourage all patients who have not yet received an influenza vaccine this season to be vaccinated against influenza. Health care workers are at the maximum risk of contracting infection so they must get themselves vaccinated against flu, he said.

It is important that vaccination is necessary for specific groups that fall in the high risk population including pregnant women, healthy children, healthy adults aged above 49 years and below 65 years, healthy adults aged above 65 years and infants with over six months of age and individuals with one or several chronic medical co-morbid conditions like heart, kidney, lung or liver disease or those with metabolic disorders like diabetes mellitus.