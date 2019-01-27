Drive against adulterated milk continues

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority’s dairy safety teams on Saturday carried out a special drive against milkmen to control sale of adulterated milk across Punjab.

The teams had placed screening pickets at the entry and exit points of each city early morning. During the drive, the authority has disposed of a total of 4,915 litres adulterated milk.

PFA DG Muhammad Usman said the teams had tested 285,029 litres milk that was loaded on 2,013 vehicles. The teams have checked 1,017 vehicles in Lahore Zone, 632 vehicles in Rawalpindi and 364 vehicles in South Punjab. He said urea, formalin, polluted water, harmful powder and chemicals were used to increase the thickness and quantity of milk.

The DG further said pasteurising is the only solution to eliminate the sale of loose milk and its adulteration, for which authority doing work day and night to execute the pasteurisation law by 2022.

He appealed the public to report any suspicious activities related to food adulteration and unhygienic food points on PFA facebook page and toll-free number 0800-80500.