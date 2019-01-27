Dialogue on Gandhara civilisation

Islamabad : Encroachments of sites, lack of ownership, natural calamities and security issues are major threats posed to the archaeological sites of Gandhara civilisation.

Various aspects of Gandhara civilisation were highlighted at an expert dialogue around the issue titled ‘Gandhara - A Glorious Heritage of Pakistan.’ The event was organised on Friday as part of the regularly scholarly discussion titled ‘Muzakra’ at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

Speaker of the ‘Muzakra’ session was Dr Kiran Shahid Siddiqui, Assistant Professor, Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations TIAC, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. Speaking on the occasion, she highlighted the history and geography of Ancient Gandhara region, origin, rise and decline Gandhara art, subject matter of Gandhara art, important cultural centers of Gandhara, various foreign influences on Gandhara art, spread of art beyond the borders of Gandhara and continuity of artistic activities in modern times.

Dr. Kiran suggested owning the artists making replicas of the artifacts excavated from Gandhara civilization sites as they are the source of promoting the knowledge about Gandhara civilisation.

Many students of Anthropology and Archaeology department of local universities also participated in the ‘Muzakra’ session.