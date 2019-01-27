close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
January 27, 2019

Motorway section closed due to fog

National

January 27, 2019

MULTAN: The Motorway-4 authorities Saturday closed down Multan-Khanewal section because of dense fog that reduced the visibility upto 60 metres.

According to Motorway police spokesman, the Multan-Khanewal section had been closed for all kinds of traffic. The Motorway police appealed citizens to avoid travel on the Motorway.

