Motorway section closed due to fog

MULTAN: The Motorway-4 authorities Saturday closed down Multan-Khanewal section because of dense fog that reduced the visibility upto 60 metres.
According to Motorway police spokesman, the Multan-Khanewal section had been closed for all kinds of traffic. The Motorway police appealed citizens to avoid travel on the Motorway.
