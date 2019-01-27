Pak teacher shortlisted for Cambridge University’s awards

KARACHI: A Pakistani teacher is among six finalists shortlisted for Cambridge University's Dedicated Teacher Awards 2019.

Six teachers, including Pakistan's Ahmed Saya, have been named by a panel of educational experts for the final list of the award competition announced by Cambridge University Press. "It was a tough decision for the judges but they have now decided on the six finalists for the Dedicated Teacher Awards 2019," Cambridge Education tweeted. The winner will be chosen through a voting process.

Ahmed Saya teaches at Cordoba School for A-Level in Karachi. Saya's story which has been featured among the six final winners on the voting page reads: He’ll always be ready to spare his weekends whenever a student needs his help, be it academically or anything personal. I have seen him when CAIEs approach, he spends sleepless nights, conducting extra classes, catering each and every student’s problem so that each one excels. I have never seen someone who checks your homework every day in a class of 100 students just to ensure that each and everyone is on track. He actually deserves this for working so hard to ensure that his students are good humans.

Other contests include, Abhinandan Bhattacharya from Oshiwara, India, Anthony Chelliah from Sri Lanka, Australia's Candice Green Australia, Jimrey Dapin from Philippines and Malaysia's Sharon Kong Foong.

According to the Cambridge University Press website, students from across the world were invited from October to December 2018 to send in their nominations for who they consider the most dedicated teacher.

Voting ends on January 27 and the lucky winner will win a trip to Cambridge, UK, as well as CPD opportunities for their school. The six winning finalists will all win multiple prizes plus promotion from Cambridge University Press for themselves and their school, the website added.