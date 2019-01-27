French diplomat visits energy projects

KARAK: Counsellor for Cultural and Economic Cooperation, Embassy of France, Andre De Bussy on Saturday said proper exploring of innumerable natural and human resources could help Pakistan overcome its economic problems.

He expressed these views during his visit to two Southern districts of Karak and Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. It was the first visit by any western diplomat to southern areas in two decades.

Bussy also delivered lectures to students in Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak and University of Science and Technology (UST), Bannu.

The visit was organised by Obaid Yousaf Khattak, chairman of Youth TinkThank, an organisation striving to promote soft and peaceful image of Pakistan and southern districts and hospitality of the people residing there.

Bussy said that France was the first non-Muslim country that recognised Pakistan after independence and developed bilateral relations between the two countries that were growing strong rapidly.

The French government wanted to invest in projects of renewable energy and exploration of natural resources, he said, and also showed willingness to send a team of French experts to find solution of drinking water shortage in Karak district.