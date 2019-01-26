Prorogation of NA session surprises many

ISLAMABAD: The abrupt prorogation of the National Assembly session not only surprised the opposition members but also treasury benches who were prepared for debate on amendments to the supplementary Finance Amendments Bill, 2019 without the consideration and holding the debate on it.

Though initially the government aims to extend session of the National Assembly for a week to hold debate and passage of the Bill by next Friday, in second thought given and decided to prorogue the session and deferred the consideration on the bill till next session of the Lower House of the Parliament.

The bill to further amend the tax laws, The Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2010, was on the agenda of the day for the consideration but it was not taken up. While the opposition was also prepared for the debate on the bill and said the commitment was made that debate would be initiated as it was going on in the Senate.

Parliamentary sources said decision of prorogation of session of the National Assembly without approval of the bill amending was a political and the government used its executive powers. The recommendations from the Senate yet not received and these were expected to be received by the end of the next week so it was decided that the session will be continued till next Friday.

According to sources it was decided in the meeting of Speaker Chamber between the government and opposition that debate to amend the Finance Bill would be initiated on Friday till the recommendations come from the Senate and after receiving the process of passage of the bill would be started and completed by next Friday.

Parliamentary sources said efforts of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar for smooth sailing of the proceedings of the House were frustrated with the decision of prorogation of the session as the Speaker played a major role just a day ago to settle the issue between the government and opposition for smooth sailing of the process of the legislation of amendments in the finance bill.