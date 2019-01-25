Afghan refugees to be relocated for CPEC

MANSEHRA: The district administration has started collecting data of the Afghan refugees living around the areas of the projects being executed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“We will relocate around 1100 families settled in Barari and its cluster Sheikhabad and Ichrian camps under security plan of government,” Naeem Shahzad Khan, the district administrator of Afghan refugees department, said on Thursday. The patwaris (land revenue officials) of 34 Patwar circles, according to district administration, have launched a survey of the Afghan families settled in urban parts of the district.

The survey was recently completed by the Afghan refugees relevant body at camps closed to Hazara Motorway being completed under the CPEC. “We have already completed our survey and once the survey by the district administration is completed, we would relocate all of them at 5-marla schemes in Khaki,” said Khan.