KP-like police system to be introduced in Punjab: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that in Punjab, the police system akin to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be introduced and in the first phase 100 model police stations would be established.

He said this while chairing a high-level session on Thursday, in which it was decided that a comprehensive strategy will be devised to immediately introduce reforms in the Punjab police. In the session, it was discussed that the police officers will be trained as per the latest rules.

Imran Khan directed for provision of speedy justice to the affected family of the Sahiwal incident. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar flew in from Lahore to be part of the meeting. Others present on the occasion included Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi and other high-ranking officials.

Briefing journalists, the information minister said prime minister also emphasised to send the challans of those involved in the incident to courts on immediate basis. The meeting also underscored the need for training to change the police culture in the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar briefed the meeting about the steps the provincial government is taking after the Sahiwal killings. Prime Minister Imran said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, major changes were made in the police culture and they are an inspiration for other provinces.

Earlier, opposition expressed dissatisfaction over the briefing given in the Punjab Assembly on Sahiwal killings and demanded the formation of a judicial commission to further probe the incident which claimed lives of four citizens.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar also presented the evidence of late Zeeshan’s affiliation with terror groups before the provincial lawmakers in an in-camera briefing. Following the incident, PM Imran Khan had said that the Punjab police will be reformed so such incidents should not happen in future.