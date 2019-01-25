FBR, FIA asked not to harass those who availed amnesty scheme

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to the FBR and FIA that all those businessmen who availed of tax amnesty scheme and completed all codal formalities will not be harassed.
According to the official communication, a copy of which is available with The News here on Thursday, the directives were issued by the PM to this effect. “Businessmen who availed income tax amnesty scheme and completed all codal formalities will not be harassed by the FBR or FIA,” the official communication states. The sources said there are complaints that the FBR’s large taxpayers’ units and regional taxpayers’ units are issuing tax notices to those who availed the last tax amnesty scheme.
