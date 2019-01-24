Justice Nisar says he took measures for public welfare

LAHORE: Chief Justice (retired) Saqib Nisar has paid tribute to Jang media group and said daily Jang created awareness to control overpopulation and raised water issue in the country.

Jang group always played a role in creating awareness among the masses, the retired chief justice said while speaking at a seminar jointly arranged by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Young Doctors Association (YDA) and University of Health Sciences (UHS).

On the occasion, Saqib Nisar said he took measures for the welfare of the country. He said he was 100 per cent satisfied. He said he had no fear. He said he raised issues in the limitations of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Supreme Court can talk on the issues pertaining to human rights. This come under the jurisdiction of the SC, he said and added health and overpopulation were major issues in the country.

He said he visited every area of the country. Situation was pathetic over there, he lamented. When I visited a hospital in Quetta there was no staff there, he said.

Operation theatre was not up to the mark, paramedical staff and doctors were on strike, he said. He said he talked to them and they ended the strike and added Punjab Young Doctors Association guided him. He appreciated YDA at the seminar.

Amir Mahmood Kiyani said Saqib Nisar did good job in the health department for the welfare of people. Raja Yasir Humayun said the job Saqib Nisar did would be written in history. Professor Javed Akram said Saqib Nisar worked for the country. Senior Editor, Health, Education and Current Affairs Wasif Nagi expressing his view on the occasion, said Saqib Nisar raised real issues of health, education, overpopulation, etc.

YDA Pakistan Dr Salman Kazmi said Saqib Nisar took steps for the welfare of doctors’ community. He made policy of private medical colleges. He brought reforms in universities.

Dr Muhammad Afzal said Saqib Nisar protected independence of Punjab Health Care Commission. Professor Khalid Masood Gondal said Saqib Nisar had been custodian of justice during his tenure.

Dr Amjid Khan said Saqib Nisar visited PIMS while his health was not good. Dr Mahmood Ayaz said Saqib Nisar is sincere and patriotic.

Dr Tariq Mian, Muhammad Qayyum, Dr Shehla Javed Akram, Javed Iqbal, Sheikh Akhtar Hussain, Aftab Iqbal Sheikh, Dr Amjid Chaudhary, Dr Naqeebullah Achakzai, Advocate Abdullah Malik, LDMC Dr Majeed Ch, Hira Islam and others paid tribute to Saqib Nisar.

Federal Minster for Health Amir Mahmood Kiyani, Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, VC University of Health Sciences Professor Javed Akram, VC King Edward Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Principal SIMS Mahmood Ayaz, CEO Punjab Health Commissioner Punjab Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman, Dean of Medicine Services Institute of Medical Sciences Sajid Nisar, President Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians dr Tariq Mian, BAR secretary Muhammad Qayyum, Former President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Shehla Javed Akram, Cartoonist Javed Iqbal, CEO DRAPE Sheikh Akhtar Hussain, Aftab Iqbal Sheikh, Executive PUIMS Dr Amjid Ch, Dr Naqeebullah Achakzai, Advocate Abdullah Malik, YDA Pakistan Dr Salman Kazmi, LDMC Dr Majeed Ch and others participated in the seminar.