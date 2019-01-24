close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
January 24, 2019

3 hurt in Indian troops firing along LoC

Top Story

January 24, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Three citizens, including a woman, got injured as Indian troops initiated unprovoked fire targeting civil population in Jandrot Sector along Line

of Control (LOC), says an ISPR press release on Wednesday. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts which initiated indiscriminate cease fire violation.

