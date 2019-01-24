Customs court orders Ayyan to appear

RAWALPINDI: Expressing strong anger, Special Customs Court (SCC) Rawalpindi Judge Muhammad Arshad Bhutta on Wednesday rejected all applications filed by fashion model Ayyan Ali regarding suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants, permanent exemption from appearance and disposal of currency smuggling case against her. The Judge ordered Ayyan Ali to appear in the court or she will be declared an ‘absconder.’ The court has adjourned further hearing of currency smuggling case till February 15, 2019.

The court also sent notices to the witnesses to appear on the next hearing. The Special Customs Court (SCC) Rawalpindi had reserved its verdict on the pleas of supermodel in last date of hearing