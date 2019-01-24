More daycare centres to be set up

LAHORE: Punjab Secretary for Women Development Department Irum Bukhari chaired a meeting of Executive Committee of Punjab Daycare Fund Society held here on Wednesday in the secretary office.

Women Development Director General Arshad Baig, who is also the Secretary of Punjab Daycare Fund Society, along with Dr Izhar Ul Haq Hashmi, Director Programmes for Punjab Welfare Trust for Disabled, Dr Subha Malik, Chairperson of Gender and Development Studies Department, Lahore College for Women University and Sheheryar Mehdi attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, she said all necessary steps would be taken to speed up the process for the establishment of DCCs throughout Punjab considering the rapid growth in the demand. Women should not be confused between choosing a career and raise their children, the secretary said.