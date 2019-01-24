close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

More daycare centres to be set up

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Secretary for Women Development Department Irum Bukhari chaired a meeting of Executive Committee of Punjab Daycare Fund Society held here on Wednesday in the secretary office.

Women Development Director General Arshad Baig, who is also the Secretary of Punjab Daycare Fund Society, along with Dr Izhar Ul Haq Hashmi, Director Programmes for Punjab Welfare Trust for Disabled, Dr Subha Malik, Chairperson of Gender and Development Studies Department, Lahore College for Women University and Sheheryar Mehdi attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, she said all necessary steps would be taken to speed up the process for the establishment of DCCs throughout Punjab considering the rapid growth in the demand. Women should not be confused between choosing a career and raise their children, the secretary said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore