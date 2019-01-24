LG receives over 140 CES awards

KARACHI: LG Electronics (LG) took home more than 140 awards and honours at CES 2019, led by the Engadget Best of CES Award in the TV category (the official award programme of CES) for the fifth consecutive year, this time for the revolutionary LG Signature OLED TV R (model 65R9) – a 65-inch rollable OLED TV, a statement said on Wednesday.

The LG Soundbar (model SL9YG) and LG V40 ThinQ smartphone were also honoured by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with CES Best of Innovation Awards in their respective categories, it added.