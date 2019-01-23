close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
January 23, 2019

Pak-US strategic ties resuming: Qureshi

Top Story

A
Agencies
January 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking on Pak-US ties in an interview, he said recent visit of the US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to Islamabad reflects that bilateral relations are on a positive trajectory.

He said the US Senator gave many indications of moving to strategic ties between Pakistan and the US. He said Lindsey Graham agreed with Imran Khan that there is no military solution to Afghan conflict. The minister said the world while appreciating peace and reconciliation efforts of Pakistan understands that the country will have a key role in peace in Afghanistan. Shah Mehmood said Pakistan has clarified to the US senator that Pakistan is playing its role but it is a shared responsibility. “We understand that regional countries will have to play their role too in order to resolve the Afghan issue,” he said.

The minister emphasised the need of Afghans to sit together for their future.

Shah said that due to the efforts of the government, a positive image of the country is emerging in the world. “Those states, which used to criticise Pakistan, are praising it today,” the minister said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story