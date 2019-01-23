Pak-US strategic ties resuming: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking on Pak-US ties in an interview, he said recent visit of the US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to Islamabad reflects that bilateral relations are on a positive trajectory.

He said the US Senator gave many indications of moving to strategic ties between Pakistan and the US. He said Lindsey Graham agreed with Imran Khan that there is no military solution to Afghan conflict. The minister said the world while appreciating peace and reconciliation efforts of Pakistan understands that the country will have a key role in peace in Afghanistan. Shah Mehmood said Pakistan has clarified to the US senator that Pakistan is playing its role but it is a shared responsibility. “We understand that regional countries will have to play their role too in order to resolve the Afghan issue,” he said.

The minister emphasised the need of Afghans to sit together for their future.

Shah said that due to the efforts of the government, a positive image of the country is emerging in the world. “Those states, which used to criticise Pakistan, are praising it today,” the minister said.