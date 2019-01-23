‘Housemaids’ minimum age to be 15 years’

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Aijaz Alam Augustine has said that unfortunately previous government did not pay any attention to housemaids, who are also part of informal workforce, lived in highly unfavourable conditions.

He said that almost every household benefited from their services but there were no fixed timings, no minimum wages, no social security cover, no safety from physical torture and sexual abuse, no weekly or national holidays.

He was talking to different representatives of civil society at new minister block office, Tuesday. The minister said the Punjab government had approved the new bill for the rights of house maids.

According to the Bill, house maids will be called house workers and they would perform their duties 8 hours six days a week. He said the vaccination and other medical facilities will be the responsibility of the owner. Minimum age of house worker will be 15 years and their salary would be according to the government salary, he added.

DS: Pakistan Railways Lahore Divisional Superintendent Amir Nisar Ch Tuesday visited Kot Lakhpat Railway Station and inspected facilities being provided to the passengers.

The DS along with other officials inspected family waiting rooms at the station and also checked cleanliness and provision of clean drinking water.

He directed the station’s staff to increase seating arrangements for the passengers besides ensuring parking arrangements in front of the railway station building.

expo concludes: Punjab Agriculture Department organised Pakistan Horti Expo 2019 to highlight the importance of fruits, vegetables and high value agriculture crops of country’s own produced at International level which came to an end Tuesday.

workshop: A workshop on “Solution and its Applications” was held here at GC University Lahore under the auspices of its Mathematics Department.

A poster exhibition on students’ research projects was also part of the workshop. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prof Hassan said research had become complex and multidisciplinary, and it had become imperative for students, especially science students, to have knowledge about multiple disciplines. The VC also addressed the technical session of the workshop as a resource person. Dr Usman delivered a lecture on Shallow Water Wave Model.