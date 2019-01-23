SRB aims to achieve Rs120bln tax target

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has collected Rs100 billion in sales tax on services last fiscal year, while the collection target for the current fiscal year is Rs120 billion, SRB Chairman Khalid Mahmood said during a visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday.

The SRB collected Rs44.6 billion sales tax during the first six months of the current fiscal year, which is 14 percent higher than the revenue collected in the same period of the last year.

“We are not collecting sales tax on cellular services for the last six months due to a court order. Had we been collecting this tax, the collection would have been 21 percent higher,” Mahmood said. Around 29,000 taxpayers were registered with the SRB, he said. KCCI Patron-in-chief Siraj Kassim Teli said that the board should tell the public that where this revenue was being spent. “It should also be informed that how much contribution comes from rural and urban Sindh,” Teli said, adding that this revenue collected should be spent on the betterment of the people of the province.