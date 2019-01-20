Russians dive into icy waters on Epiphany

MOSCOW: Crowds of Orthodox believers took the traditional plunge in freezing waters on Saturday as they celebrated Epiphany across Russia, despite winter temperatures reaching -40 degrees Celsius in some regions.

Russian police estimated Saturday morning that over 2.4 million people in the country took part in Epiphany celebrations overnight, though it wasn’t clear how many made the three dips in water according to custom.

Authorities cut ice and sometimes install wooden steps to ease access for worshippers wanting to descend into icy rivers and lakes and immerse themselves, to remember the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan.

In a park in eastern Moscow, worshippers clad in bikinis or swimming trunks splashed and crossed themselves, shivering under the watchful eye of police and emergencies ministry workers.

"It’s great, it’s the best Russian tradition," Muscovite Yevgeny Goloshchapov told AFP, a towel draped across his shoulders.