Rameez, Fawad lift Karachi Blues to 335-7

KARACHI: Rameez Aziz (87) and Fawad Alam (81) did a fine job with the willow to guide Karachi Blues to 335-7 in their first innings in the allotted 83 overs on the first day of their second round Group B outing of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II against Abbottabad here at UBL Sports Complex on Saturday.

Rameez smashed eight fours and one six from 143 deliveries, while discarded international Fawad hammered six fours from 113 balls after being invited to bat first.

Rookie Hasan Mohsin, who has represented Pakistan Under-19, also played a solid knock of 49, which came off 104 balls, hammering four fours.

Left-handed solid batsman Saud Shakeel chipped in with calculating 45 for which he faced 72 balls. Saud hit three fours. Asif Zakir (27) and Akbar-ur-Rehman (23) were the other main contributors. Left-arm spinner Kamran Ghulam and Aitzaz Habib got two wickets each.

Abbottabad were struggling at 6-2 in five overs, in response, at stumps.

In the other show of the same group, here at NBP Sports Complex, Larkana piled up 297-5 in the first innings in their allotted 83 overs against Dera Murad Jamali.

Habib Ullah blasted unbeaten 125 off 232 balls, smacking eight fours.

Rameez Ahmed struck 62 off 111 balls, hammering seven fours and one six. Muhammad Urs remained not out on 33 for which he faced 32 balls. He hit one six and one four. Saleem Mal got 2-87.

DM Jamali, in response, were 16-2 in seven overs at close.

Faisalabad got lead when after folding Bahawalpur for 88 they reached 108-3 in a Group A meeting at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Khurram Shehzad hit 37 off 82 balls, striking four fours and two sixes. Ahmed Shehzad managed 25. Misbah-ul-Haq was batting on 18 in which he had hit three fours. Mohammad Umair got 2-19.

Faisalabad had bundled Bahawalpur for the small total thanks to left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood’s 6-29.

In another Group A clash, at Mirpur Stadium, AJK, Hyderabad perished for 226 in 53 overs in their first innings against AJK. Babar Khan remained not out on 56, which came off 68 balls and had 11 fours. Saad Khan belted 49 with nine fours and Azeem Ghumman 45 with eight fours.

Shadab Majeed got 4-75. Rashid Khan and Naqash Basharat claimed three wickets each.

AJK, in response, were 54 without loss with Usman Maroof batting on 36. He had hit seven fours.