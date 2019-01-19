Buzdar approves allowances, grants for govt employees

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday approved various allowances and grants for the government employees. The scholarship for gazetted officers’ orphaned children has been increased from Rs20,000 to Rs50,000.

According to Services and General Administration Department, the children of deceased non-gazetted officers will receive Rs10,000 as scholarship. They will be provided an annual scholarship of Rs5,000, raised from Rs1,500.

The wedding grant for gazetted officers’ children has been increased from Rs40,000 to Rs150,000, whereas in case of non-gazetted officers, the amount has been enhanced from Rs15,000 to Rs100,000.

The fund for employees’ funeral has also been boosted whereas the monthly grant for widows of grade 1-10 employees has been increased from Rs1,950 to Rs5,000. The summary for the increment has been approved by the Punjab Chief Minister and will come into effect once the notification is issued.