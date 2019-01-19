close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
January 19, 2019

Monitoring system

National

January 19, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht stressed the need of strengthening the monitoring system to increase the tax collection besides improving the public trust in the government. The minister was chairing a review meeting of six-month performance of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) here Friday.

