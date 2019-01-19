tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht stressed the need of strengthening the monitoring system to increase the tax collection besides improving the public trust in the government. The minister was chairing a review meeting of six-month performance of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) here Friday.
