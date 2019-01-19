Overseas Pakistanis offer to install water filtration plants in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Overseas Pakistani Foundation has offered to install water filtration plants at the tubewells in the provincial capital. A delegation of the Overseas Pakistani Foundation, UK, led by social worker Mujahideen Hussain met District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan. Kabeer Khan, former fast bowler, was also present. The visitors agreed to install the plants without any cost. Both parties agreed that the district administration would take care of the plants after installation. The district nazim praised the visitors and appointed his public relation officer as focal person for the scheme.