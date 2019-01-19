‘NTDC, KE cause Rs451.7mln losses’

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will conduct periodical monitoring of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and K-Electric (KE) due to loss of Rs451.7 million in 2016-17, the Performance Evaluation Report said on Friday.

Nepra would conduct the monitoring to raise the performance level of the transmission licensees, as the NTDC and KE caused cumulative loss of Rs451.7 million in 2016-17 due to loss of supply incidents and improper utilisation of resources, the report added. The total energy not served (ENS) as reported by NTDC is 74.981 million kWh, and based on the energy transportation charges of NTDC and average energy sale rate Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA), the financial impact amounts to around Rs415.2 million.

Similarly, the total ENS as reported by K-Electric is 2.85 million kWh, and based on the average energy sale rate of KE, the financial impact amounts to around Rs36.5 million.

According to the report, the total outage hours recorded at all interconnection points of K-Electric are 7.1 hours that amounts to 31.3 percent decrease in comparison to the preceding year’s 10.32 hours. However, number of interconnection points has remained the same. The average duration of interruption per interconnection point of K-Electric during the reported period remained 1.01 hours, which indicates a 6.3 percent decrease over the previous year’s 1.47 hours.