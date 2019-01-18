Pakistani students invited to visit Japan

Islamabad : A delegation of eight Pakistani university Students seeking medical education and six young civil servants mainly working in the health sector will embark upon their visit to Japan on the short-term invitation extended by the Government of Japan from 21st January to 29th January 2019 under the Japan-SAARC Network Programme of People–to-People Exchange. The first batch of youth comprising of twelve high school students from Karachi along with their one supervisor have already returned to Pakistan after their successful visit to Japan earlier this month under the same youth invitation program.

The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan held a pre-departure orientation here on Thursday for the participating youth from Pakistan to enlighten them with some prior knowledge and information about Japan and its society. Yusuke Shindo, Charge d’ Affaires, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, handed over travel documents to the selected youth.

Yusuke Shindo while speaking at the occasion said that people-to-people exchange program and especially youth exchange program is a very productive platform to bring the people of two countries further closer.