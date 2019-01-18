LRFC outplay Hawks in Servis Rugby League

LAHORE: Lahore Rugby Football Club (LRFC) outclassed Lahore Hawks by 27-5 to win an important encounter of 6th Servis Tyres 15-side Rugby League Div I match here at Pakistan Rugby Academy Lahore Cantt on Thursday.

In the first half first try score came from Lahore Hawks player Afzal in 29th minute. Before the end of first half in the 40th minute, Rana Ali of LRFC scored a try and match had an equal score of 5-5.

The 2nd half belonged to LRFC where 4 try scores were converted. In 47th minute Shoaib of LRFC scored their try with a good run in the field. In 58th minute Waseem scored another good try.

In 64th minute Ali Shahid scores another goal on his team mate’s pass. In 85th minute Shoaib again in a good run scores another try for his team which was converted by his teammate Waseem. When the time lapsed LRFC won the match by 27-5. After the match chairmen PRU Fawzi Khawaja had words of praise for President PRU Arif Saeed over his support towards the promotion of rugby.