GIK Institute’s silver jubilee celebrations conclude

SWABI: Two-day silver jubilee celebrations of Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology ended here on Wednesday.

GIK Institute Rector Jehangir Bashar, pro-rector (academics) Prof Dr Jameelun Nabi, Pro-Rector (admin and finance) Ahsan Bashir Sheikh, former rector Prof Dr Abdullah Sadiq, Alumni Association president Irfanul Haq Chaudhry and a large number of former students from foreign countries and different parts of Pakistan participated in the events. The celebrations started with the national anthem by students of the GIK College. The participants paid tributes to the founder of the Institute and former president of Pakistan, late Ghulam Ishaq Khan. The first batch crossed the GIK Institute’s portal in 1993 and the first convocation was held in 1997.

Out of the total of 5300 graduates, 4815 completed BS, 420 MS and 65 PhDs so far. At present, about 2,000 are acquiring modern education in various disciplines of engineering and management sciences.

The former students said that the positions they got in different companies and organisations was all due to the GIK Institute’s quality education. Prof Sadiq, who was also a part of the initial planning of GIK Institute, said that the silver jubilee was a great event. “We enjoyed meeting with former students, especially those from its first, pioneering batch as well as some former faculty members,” he added. Jehangir Bashar said that the alumni were true ambassadors of the GIK Institute. ‘’We have an engaged, active, strong and supportive alumni network,” he claimed.