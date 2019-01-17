PTI MPA dies of cardiac arrest

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf member Punjab Assembly, Malik Mazhar Abbas Ran died of cardiac arrest at Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday. According to his family sources, he was attending the Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday when he felt a sudden pain in his chest and was rushed to the PIC in Rescue-1122.

A senior political worker from the MPA's village Rawan, Malik Zafar Ran said that Mazhar Abbas was elected from the PP-218 Multan-VIII on the PTI ticket and won the slot. He contested the general election-2013 from the PP-201 Multan-VIII on the PML-N ticket and won the slot. The PML-N appointed him in the special committee on cooperatives. He started his politics from the Pakistan People's Party and was a staunch follower of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.