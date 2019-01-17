Shujaat for joint efforts to boost economy

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain has intervened to defuse tension between PTI and PML-Q after the statement of Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry regarding the forward bloc in Q.

“This thing should not spread further otherwise only the opponents will benefit from it, the PML-Q president said in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He said although the members of Pakistan Muslim League-Q are less, it should be remembered that this very party has been in the power with two-third majority. Governments come and go, parties are at time in the government and other time in the opposition, our party had alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the best interests of the country and for solution to the crisis, he added.

Ch Shujat Hussain said in the crisis through which the country is passing through presently instead of making personal attacks. “One should become party to solve crisis, all should work together to improve economy. If we cannot do that then there will be a flood of price hike which will sweep away everyone, big or small, particularly the salaried class will be hit the hardest by it, as such let better sense prevail instead of making personal attacks, he added.