HU produces first woman Urdu PhD scholar

MANSEHRA: The Hazara University has produced its first woman PhD scholar in Urdu literature.“I have defended my thesis successfully on the importance of psychology in Urdu fiction novels and got the distinction to become the first ever woman PhD in this discipline at this university,” Raheela Bibi told reporters on Monday.

Dr Altaf Yousafzai-led examination team also included Dr Nazir Abid of Hazara University, Dr Ali Kamil Qizalbash of Urdu University Islamabad, and Dr Afzal Butt of Government College University for Women, Sialkot. Raheela said the thesis was also dispatched abroad where it got recommendations for the PhD degree.“As a first woman PhD of Urdu at Hazara University, I would like to sensitise more women to join higher education,” she said.