close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

240 hospitalised for food poisoning

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

MANSEHRA: Over 240 persons, including women and children, were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital and other hospitals for gastroenteritis and vomiting after they consumed food at a wedding ceremony in Battagram, sources said on Monday. The guests felt unwell soon after they took the meal at the marriage ceremony.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar