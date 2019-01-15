240 hospitalised for food poisoning

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: Over 240 persons, including women and children, were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital and other hospitals for gastroenteritis and vomiting after they consumed food at a wedding ceremony in Battagram, sources said on Monday. The guests felt unwell soon after they took the meal at the marriage ceremony.
