Rs7m looted from currency exchange outlet

A gang of robbers looted Rs7 million from a currency exchange company in Block-17, Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Monday morning.

According to Sharea Faisal DSP Zahid Hussain, three armed robbers held the private company’s manager and security guards at gunpoint just as they were opening the office for the day. The suspects then took the employees inside and looted Rs7 million, including foreign currency.

After getting the information about the robbery, law-enforcers reached the site and made inquiries. They also detained both security guards, Hakim Ali and Khadim Hussain, over suspicion of being involved and started questioning them. CCTV footage was obtained from the office and fingerprints of the suspects were also collected. Officials said the armed men completed their swift operation within one minute and also took the repeater guns of both security guards with them when they fled on their motorbike.

The store’s manager Arsalan Ahmed later told the media that he along with security guards was opening the shop as per routine when suddenly three armed men on a motorcycle came and held them hostage at gunpoint. He added that the suspects also took the guns of the security guards when they fled.

The manager further said that this is the second such incident to have occurred in six months as earlier armed men had also looted Rs2.7 million rupees from the same store and also injured him after he had resisted.

DSP Zahid Hussain said police have registered the case and started collecting evidence, including CCTV footage, to arrest the suspects. Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the police officials concerned.

Travel agencies robbed

Two travel agencies were among four shops that were looted on Bahadur Yar Jang Road in Soldier Bazaar No. 3. Police said they have obtained CCTV footage from one of the travel agencies which suggested that the only one suspect was behind the robberies.

The suspect looted the shops by cutting their locks on the night between Sunday and Monday. He made off with Rs35,000 from one travel agency and Rs2,500 from the other travel agency, while the remaining two shop owners also complained of a loss of thousands of rupees. According to SHO Abdullah Bhutto, the police have registered a case and are trying to trace and arrest the suspect with the help of CCTV footage.