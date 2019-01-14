Special students to get electric wheelchairs

Islamabad : As part of the Prime Minister's programme to provide electric wheelchairs to disabled students enrolled in institutions of higher education across the country, the Higher Education Commission has asked the universities to furnish the relevant student records.

According to an official of the HEC, the commission has written letters to the countrywide universities to collect the data of students seeking high education despite having an ambulatory disability. He said an e-portal had also been activated on the HEC's official website to facilitate students to submit online applications.

The official said the universities had been told to send in the verified data of all deserving students with an ambulatory disability, who were enrolled in their courses, including graduate, post-graduate, MS, MPhil or PhD, until June 2019 and thereafter. He said the last date to file that data was Jan 15.

The official said such students studying in any government university or institution authorised to issue degree could avail themselves of the scheme.

He added that those seeking admission in the next academic session until 2021 could also apply. The official said the applicants had been asked to attach the requisite documents with applications.