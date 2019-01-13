close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 13, 2019

US congressman from Iowa under fire for racist comments

World

AFP
January 13, 2019

WASHINGTON: The lone black Republican in the US Senate launched a blistering attack Friday on a fellow Republican congressman who has been accused of making racist comments.

“Some in our party wonder why Republicans are constantly accused of racism — it is because of our silence when things like this are said,” Senator Tim Scott said of the remarks by Representative Steve King of Iowa.

King, in an interview with The New York Times this week, asked how the terms “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” had become offensive to Americans.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” King said. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

Scott responded to King’s remarks with a column in The Washington Post, and they were also denounced by several other members of the Republican Party.

“Anyone who needs ‘white nationalist’ or ‘white supremacist’ defined, described and defended does lack some pretty common knowledge,” said the senator from South Carolina.

“White nationalists and white supremacists have strewn (havoc) across our nation for hundreds of years,” he said.

“When people with opinions similar to King’s open their mouths, they damage not only the Republican Party and the conservative brand but also our nation as a whole,” Scott said. Kevin McCarthy, leader of the Republican minority in the House of Representatives, also condemned King’s comments.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World