Man commits suicide on failure to reconcile with wife

LAHORE : A 24-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in the neck in the Manga Mandi area on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Kashif hailed from Tamooli Qila, Manga Mandi. He was a welder.

He visited the house of his in-laws and tried to reconcile with his estranged wife but she refused to go with him, on which, he got depressed and ended his life by shooting himself in the neck.

found dead: A 30-year-old man, unidentified so far, lost his life at the hands of unidentified swindlers in the Old Anarkali police jurisdiction on Saturday.

Passersby spotted his body on a road and informed police.

It is suspected he might have died of some poisonous substance served to him by unidentified swindlers. The body has been removed to morgue.

bank fire: Electronic appliances and furniture worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were destroyed when a fire broke out in a private bank at Shah Alam Market on Saturday.

The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Two die: A 65-year-old man expired in a local hospital on Saturday, a few days after he was dropped off outside the Jinnah Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Irshad. The body has been removed to morgue and a search for his family has been started by police.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man, unidentified so far, died in a local hospital, a few hours after he was found unconscious in the Garden Town area. The body has been removed to morgue.