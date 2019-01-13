close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

Man commits suicide over domestic dispute

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

LAHORE: A 24-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in the neck in the Manga Mandi area on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Kashif hailed from Tamooli Qila, Manga Mandi. He was a welder.

He visited the house of his in-laws and tried to reconcile with his estranged wife but she refused to go with him, on which, he got depressed and ended his life by shooting himself in the neck.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan