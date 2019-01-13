Man commits suicide over domestic dispute

LAHORE: A 24-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in the neck in the Manga Mandi area on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Kashif hailed from Tamooli Qila, Manga Mandi. He was a welder.

He visited the house of his in-laws and tried to reconcile with his estranged wife but she refused to go with him, on which, he got depressed and ended his life by shooting himself in the neck.