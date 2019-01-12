Merged districts constituencies delimitation questioned

BARA: Chairman Karwan-e-Haq Foundation and candidate for NA-43 of Khyber tribal district on Friday questioned the delimitation of provincial assembly constituencies in the recently merged tribal districts and asked the government to review it.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Shafiq Afridi and other elders said that the tribal people and political leaders had rejected the provincial assembly constituencies decided for the tribal districts, particularly Khyber.

“The delimitation of constituencies is being done on the basis of population but we had already rejected the 2017 census,” Shafiq Afridi said. He said the displaced people had not yet returned to their native areas when the government launched the census. Shafiq alleged that the government had imposed decisions on the tribal people.