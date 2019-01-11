SC rejects Rao Anwar’s plea from removing name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday dismissed an application of Rao Anwar, the main accused in the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, seeking removal from the Exit Control List (ECL) for going abroad.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the application of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar. He had requested the apex court to remove his name from ECL so that he may go abroad for meeting his children as well as performing Umrah. On Thursday during the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asked the counsel for Rao Anwar as to how his client was acquitted. The counsel replied that his client was released on bail; however, his passport is with the trial court. At this, the Chief Justice said that Rao Anwar can’t go abroad until the completion of his trial.

“Now he wants to go abroad taking along the looted money for depositing there”, the CJP remarked adding that he and others members of the bench know how Anwar was arrested. The Chief Justice further said that Rao Anwar had killed a young boy and instead of jail, he is living in house.

He further observed that somebody should have filed an application against the kind of facilities provided to him. The CJP questioned as to whether Rao Anwar is a very special man for the State and if so that he should be allowed to go abroad.