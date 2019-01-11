$530,000 PFF grant sent back to world bodies, claims Sharafat

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan football future has yet again been thrown into the corridors of uncertainty, the new Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) administration has alleged losing over half a million dollars that were sent back to FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) by the previous regime last month.

Syed Sharafat Hussain Bokhari, PFF’s acting secretary, claimed that the amount was sent back to FIFA and AFC in early December when the previous regime headed by Faisal Saleh Hayat feared of losing the elections.

“Surprisingly, the previous officials after making it sure that they are going to lose elections, sent back 5,30,000 dollars back to FIFA and AFC. That amount was allocated for Pakistan football’s promotion and should have been there in the PFF accounts,” Sharafat said.

Former international player, who is also the secretary of Islamabad Football Federation, alleged that the previous officials spent around Rs230 million during the last 10 months. “We are in process of getting the entire information as where the amount has been spent. This is a huge amount and required a thorough probe,” Sharafat said.

PFF Former President Faisal Saleh Hayat, who is in UAE in connection with the Asian Cup, when approached on Whatsapp confirmed returning the amount to the world and Asian bodies.

“The amount belonged to them and returned to the concern bodies on demand. They have already refused recognising the new PFF. This body has no international worth,” Faisal said.

The former PFF president confirmed handing over rupees 18 crores to the new body. “We have handed over rupees 18 crores approximately to this body which is unprecedented. The amount sent back to FIFA and AFC is the one they had directed us to send back, which was their amount as per their policy.”

He said there was no truth in claims that his federation had spent Rs23 crores in ten months. “This is a big lie as these people are only tried to rely on baseless propaganda in order to cover up their inabilities and incapacity.

“It is pertinent to mention that during the illegal occupation of PFF and its accounts from 2015-18 these people had squandered away approximately rupees four crores from PFF funds, which were FIFA and AFC grants. When we regained possession in March 2018, FIFA and AFC asked us for rupees four crores which we had no knowledge and therefore could not account for.”

Faisal warned the new body against using the amount from PFF accounts. “The Rs17.7 crores is in the account and these are also AFC money. Therefore, this amount can only be spent on the projects already approved by the parent bodies. They have to look for their own source to spend on domestic football.”

He rued missed opportunities due to this infighting. “It has destroyed the game of football in Pakistan and career of several young budding players.”

He feared that Pakistan would go on to miss many other international events in years to come. “We are to miss several other international events including South Asian men and women events and a few juniors in months to come.”