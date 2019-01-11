Singing talent hunt from Feb 16: minister

LAHORE: A programme is being launched from Multan under which singing aspirants may send their voices though WhatsApp or telephone numbers of the department for their auditions.

Twenty singing aspirants from four regions would be trained by experts before holding grand finale. For this purpose, a four-member committee would be constituted to be headed by Directors of Regional Arts Council, he added. He said the talent hunt programme would be conducted every year. The names of judges would be finalised after the approval by the committee, he added.