UAF to observe Feb 14 as ‘Sisters Day’

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will observe February 14 as the Sisters’ Day to promote eastern culture and Islamic traditions among the youth, said UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa.

Inaugurating the signage ‘I Love UAF’ established near the clock tower of the university, he said: “The UAF is mulling a plan to distribute scarfs, shawls and gowns, printed with the UAF insignia, among the female students on the day.” “In our culture, women are more empowered and earn their due respect as sisters, mothers, daughters and wife. We are forgetting our culture and western culture is gaining its ground in our society. Those nations, which forget their cultural values, are diminished from the map of the world. Preservation of culture is essential to maintain our identity and dignity in the world,” he added.

The VC said that the youth must devote their energies towards their education, knowledge and become the skilled manpower. “In the modern era, only knowledge-based economies will flourish. We have to inculcate knowledge of our heroes’ lives in the youth so that they can prove their mettle by following their footprints. Our elders gave many sacrifices for independence of this country.” He said the signage ‘I Love UAF’, he said initiative was aimed at promoting love for our alma mater.