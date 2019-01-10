close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
January 10, 2019

Mondelez Pakistan appoints new MD

January 10, 2019

KARACHI Mondelez Pakistan Limited appointed Narmeen Khan as the new managing director of the company based in Karachi, a statement said on Tuesday.

Narmeen's appointment will play a critical role in supporting the Mondelez International continual growth strategy and driving its leadership position in the confectionary industry across Pakistan, it added. Having worked for Mondelez International for around 14 years, she brings a wealth of experience and industry expertise to her new role as managing director.

