close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

Drive against loose spices, energy drinks

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has removed 185,767kg loose spices and over 600,000 bottles of energy drinks.

PFA teams visited 574 places in Lahore Zone, 723 sites in Rawalpindi Zone and 660 sites in south Punjab for ensuring sale of spices in packing form.

PFA disposed of 9,840 litres of caffeinated drinks of national and international brands manufactured with the help of pharmaceutical ingredients.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said the drinks were disposed of for not removing word ‘energy’ and violating labelling law of PFA.

He said more than 40 per cent food business operators are following the law and selling spices in packing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar