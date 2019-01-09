34 held for banned cylinders in vehicles

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 34 persons on charges of installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.

PHP teams also registered 160 cases against drivers on various traffic violations. The police arrested six persons on charges of violation of Loudspeaker Act. Four alleged chambers were held. Four people were arrested on charges of being drunk and disorderly.

emergency response: The Punjab Emergency Service has mobilised 5,37,712 community members and constituted 4048 community emergency response teams at the union council level during the previous year in the province.

This was stated by the Punjab Emergency Service DG while chairing the annual performance review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters. The senior officers of the Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy were also present.

The meeting was informed that 2018 remained the year of community mobilisation as over 0.5 million community members were sensitised in educational institutions, government organisations and in the union councils about the initiative. As many as 4,048 community emergency response teams (CERTs) were constituted and trained to response with the Punjab Emergency Service in case of any major disaster.

Chiniot district established over 65 community rescue centres with the community participation, whereas, Layyah, Lahore and Sheikhupura districts showed extraordinary performance in National CERTs Rescue Challenge 2018.

Body found: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the Lytton Road police area on Tuesday. The man, yet to be identified, was an addict, police said and suspected he might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body has been removed to morgue.

gutted: A fire broke out in a shoe godown at Khokhar Town on Tuesday. The cause of the fire could not be known. No casualty was reported in the incident. In another incident, a fire broke out in a rusk factory on Kahna Kacha Road. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit. Firefighters extinguished the fires in both incidents after hectic efforts.

found dead: A 60-year-old man was found dead in a washroom of his house at Hunjarwal on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Haji Nazeer. It was suspected he might have died of cardiac seizure.

training courses: For elimination of terrorism and crime across Punjab, foreign training courses are being launched for ensuring a well-trained and skilled police force.

This was stated by the inspector general of police, Punjab, (currently participating in a Counter-Terrorism Department course in London, UK) during his meeting held at West Midland with its police chief, Dave Thompson.

Dave Thompson acknowledged the efforts and sacrifices of Punjab Police for elimination of terrorism. Meanwhile, the IGP was briefed about the contents of CTD course. It is said the participants in the course will be trained to fight against terrorism and they would be trained in latest techniques to solve complicated trans-national crimes.