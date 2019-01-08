Fans jubilant after historic triumph

SYDNEY: Singing, dancing and waving massive flags, India’s cricket fans were in party mode as their team achieved a milestone — their first-ever Test series win in Australia.

The two nations are fierce cricketing rivals and India, the number one Test side, came to Australia looking to create history after seven decades of trying.The self-described 12th man of the team, the vocal Indian fans were a constant presence at the four Tests, eager to witness what seemed like an impossible task in the past become a reality.

“I am very happy now that the time has come that after 71 years ‘Team India’ is going to win this Test trophy,” renowned India fan Sudhir Chaudhary told AFP in Hindi via a translator outside the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Chaudhary — whose upper body and face was painted with the Indian tricolours of saffron, white and green and the name of his patron and favourite player, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar — embodies the passion of the supporters.

Getting on top of Australia on home soil had been a key goal for India.Other faithful fans also travelled from far and wide to Australia to cheer on their star cricketers. “It’s a bit of an emotional rollercoaster,” British-based Rakesh Patel, the founder of the supporters group Bharat Army, told AFP. “After two very tough series (against South Africa and England), we’re finally going to win a series away from home.”