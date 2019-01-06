Woman harassment case: Highway sub-engineer’s bail rejected

TOBA TEK SINGH: Judicial Magistrate Abdul Salam Saturday rejected the bail plea of Highway Department Gojra’s tehsil sub-engineer in a woman harassment case.

Toba city police had registered a case against Amjad Munir on charges of harassing his colleague female officer.

Last month he was arrested when the Lahore High Court dismissed his bail before arrest application.

Amjad allegedly had forced Ms Rida Javed to approve the payment of an unlawful bill of a work according to his wish and when she refused he threatened to kill her and used abusive language against her.