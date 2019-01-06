CM chairs meeting on Rashakai Economic Zone

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Saturday that the Rashakai Special Economic Zone would generate 50,000 direct jobs and lakhs of indirect jobs in the province.

“This will also contribute to the vision of the prime minister to generate five million jobs in the coming years in Pakistan,” the chief minister said.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding Rashakai Special Economic Zone project at Chief Minister’s House.

Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM on Industry Abdul Karim, provincial government spokesman Ajmal Khan Wazir, Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah, head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, administrative secretaries, chief executive officer EZDMC and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting briefed the chief minister about the current status of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

The chief minister said that besides Rashakai Economic Zone, work on Hattar and Dera Ismail Khan Economic Zones would also be started. “About 17 industrial zones will be established in different districts of the province,” he added.

The chief minister also convened a meeting on next Monday regarding latest updates on different CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the province.

Atif vows to launch unique projects for youth: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has said that his department will launch unique projects for the uplift of youth to engage them in healthy activities. Presiding a meeting of Youth Development Commission at Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) here, the senior minister said that national youth carnival would soon be organised for the youth of KP and merged areas to provide them better opportunities to showcase their skills.

Member Provincial Assembly Dr Asia Asad, Tourism Department Additional Secretary Babar Khan, Director Youth Affair Asfandyar Khattak, Director General Sports Junaid Khan, Peshawar District Nazim Asim Khan and others also attended the meeting.

“We are working on a number of projects including creating job and business opportunities for the youth so they could earn a decent living for their families,” Atif Khan, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, told the meeting.

The youth of erstwhile Fata, students of seminaries would be provided equal opportunities of education, sports and technical education and bring them to the mainstream.

He said that a recreational special project will be launched for the women of Peshawar at Hayatabad so they could also enjoy life at a specific venue.

He added that it was the main objective of the Youth development Commission to launch new and unique projects for the uplift and empowerment of youth.

Atif Khan said that the KP Impact Challenge programme was playing a pivotal role in provision of employment and business opportunities to the talented youth of the province.

He said the programme was first of its kind government-led initiative for economic and social impact competition to promote youth entrepreneurship, innovation and to provide economic opportunities to youth.

Atif Khan said that it was the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to launch various projects for the youth to enable them to stand them on their feet.