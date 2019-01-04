ANP leader’s house fired at

JAMRUD: A car and doors and windows of the house of Awami National Party (ANP) former president of the Khyber district, Abdur Rahim Afridi, were damaged when unidentified attackers opened indiscriminate fire on his residence in Jamrud tehsil, sources said on Thursday.

They said unknown gunmen came on Wednesday night and opened indiscriminate fire on the residence of the ANP leader.The fire, the sources added, caused damage to a car parked inside the house and doors and windows. However, no casualty was reported in the firing incident.The personnel of Khassadar force registered a case and started the investigation.It may be mentioned here that unidentified persons had attacked the house of Abdur Rahim Afridi with a bomb some time back. The explosion caused partial damage to the house structure but luckily the family members remained safe.