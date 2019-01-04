close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2019

Arms, explosives recovered in Orakzai

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2019

KALAYA: The security forces in an action recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material in Baghnak Tangai area in upper part of Orakzai tribal district on Thursday. Taking action on intelligence-based information, the security forces seized arms, ammunition, hand-grenades and explosives that were dumped in Baghnak area. Official sources said the miscreants had dumped the weapons and explosives, which were later to be used in sabotage acts.

However, they said, the security forces foiled the ulterior motives and saved the area from destruction and human loss. According to the sources besides other heavy weapons, the security forces seized 14 hand-grenades, 11 fuses, four mortar shells, 478 cartridges and one kilogram explosives.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story