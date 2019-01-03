Light in the darkness

We have stepped into 2019. We have left behind a difficult and sometimes troubled year along with the decades that came before it. Most of us have lived through one dictatorship: that of General Musharraf from 1999 to 2008. Many others have lived through two, with the dark years of General Ziaul Haq’s tenure from 1977 to 1988 still part of their memory and, indirectly, the life of others. Some of us have even lived through three dictatorships and can recall the days of Field Marshal Ayub Khan.

In between these periods of dictatorships, the days of democracy have been relatively short-lived and not always stable. But we have known fear before, notably under dictatorships, even though the protests that helped bring down General Musharraf generally saw a great deal of camaraderie, spirit and joy as students, lawyers and journalists joined forces.

The element of fear was not very high, but it did exist. There was much greater fear during the Zia years and – in less direct ways – during the Ayub era which, regardless of all the praise the field marshal continues to receive as a highly competent and effective leader, put in place the acute class divisions, the wealth gap, economic policies and consolidated alliances that would come back to haunt Pakistan. His suppression of the Left and the media, with the nationalisation of progressive papers, also left a void in the country’s ideological landscape.

But why is it that we feel fear that is akin to walls closing in on us and threats lurking in our midst in a time of democracy? Imran Khan and his PTI government have been elected by the people. People should then be able to feel the gentler warmth of democracy. Some of this has indeed come through various efforts such as the setting up of what seems like an excellent shelter for the homeless in Islamabad, with plans to establish more shelters in other cities.

Other measures, such as plans to convert the PM House in Islamabad into a research university, seem more cosmetic in nature, but still send the right message. The picture circulating of Imran Khan wearing a pair of shalwar kameez with a few holes in it may be intended to promote his image as an austere and simple man. Of course, simplicity in our leaders, who have often led lives of obscene ostentation in a country where one-third of the population lives below the poverty line and others struggle to make ends meet, is welcome. But perhaps clothes with holes in them take matters to an unnecessary extreme.

We also need our leaders to present a dignified image to the world and most of us know that clothes don’t make a person. A leader wearing a shirt and trouser or another outfit can be just as effective as one in worn-down shalwar kameez.

The question for us in 2019 is: how can we interact with our democracy? Other matters are more frivolous. The Supreme Court has already questioned the government’s decision to place the names of 172 people – some of whom are prominent leaders, including the chief minister of Sindh – on the ECL. It is a question that many others are asking too.

We need to build a relationship of trust and honesty with our leaders to ensure that the social contract that marks the fundamental essence of democracy, and the interactions between citizens and the state can be strengthened. A state that rules through sheer force alone will always leave behind some element of fear, even when good work is being carried out.

However, there is some reason to look beyond the first days of 2019 with hope. The PTI government’s efforts to end the VIP culture and take better care of those who are most in need ought to be welcomed. We hope it can be backed by solid policy decisions that go beyond those that are merely ornamental or simply lie on the surface. For instance, economic policies need to be formulated in a better way to end inflation, which has affected households all over the country and is unlikely to subside unless definitive measures are taken.

The ‘U-turns’ of the PTI government have already been talked about extensively – though not every change in decision is a negative one.

We need also to understand we are stepping into new territory. The two-party system, which had remained with us since democracy was restored in 1988 after the death of General Zia, has ended.

This in itself is a positive development. But we need leaders who can go beyond words, move beyond rhetoric, and usher in genuine change, not by threatening others or using corruption as their slogan but by developing a long-term plan that can show us the light, even if it lies at the end of a metaphorically long tunnel. There is as yet some lack of clarity on whether or not we see this light.

Corruption certainly needs to be dealt with. We have been badly damaged by it over many years and it has eaten into governance and the manner in which our country operates. It exists in far too many places and has been facilitated by wrongdoing at the very top. This must be tackled in a manner that is seen as just and fair by all. This is essential.

Any sign of vengeance or revenge won’t go down well with the people. We don’t need to give politicians enough rope to bring up slogans that further divide the country. Proof needs to be established in all places where corruption exists. The fact is that it has spread its tentacles beyond politics and into many other spheres of life. A true accountability process must go about cutting off each of these tentacles.

How much of this will we achieve in the year that lies ahead? There are also positive signals within society that shouldn’t be suppressed by the government. Movements by students seeking an end to corruption by university administrations surely fit in with the PTI’s agenda of delivering a cleaner, fairer and more just system to all.

Therefore, it is difficult to understand why the leaders of these movements are prevented from speaking at certain occasions and why there is relief each time a procession moves ahead peacefully or a gathering is held without disruption. This shouldn’t happen in any democratic entity. It has happened before in times of both democracy and dictatorship. This tradition needs to come to an end.

Allowing people access to information and ensuring the wide dissemination of information is in many ways a key to tackling corruption. This is something that the government should bear in mind at a time that is proving to be difficult for the media.

The media can act as an ally in any struggle against wrongdoing. This in fact is its primary role. Yes, it has strayed away from this too often and fallen into the habit of taking political sides or acting with vengeance. But it is precisely these traditions that need to end if 2019 is to become the year that will carry us through to better times in the decades ahead.

The writer is a freelance columnist and former newspaper editor.

Email: [email protected]